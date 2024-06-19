Terror associate involved in attack on pilgrims bus in Reasi arrested

In a major breakthrough, the police on Wednesday arrested an overground worker who provided shelter to terrorists for conducting a terror attack on a bus in Reasi in which nine pilgrims were killed and 41 injured.

The arrested terror associate has been identified by the police as Hakam (45). He is accused of having guided the terrorists to the attack spot.

Senior superintendent of police (Reasi), Mohita Sharma said that a major breakthrough has been achieved in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on 9 June.

Advertisement

One terror associate, namely Hakam, aged 45 years has been arrested by J&K Police at Reasi. This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident.

The arrested person is a prime terrorist associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on, she added.

Police had earlier arrested 53 persons for questioning in the matter.