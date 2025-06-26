Terror and peace cannot co-exist: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for united and decisive action against terrorism and the spread of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in the possession of non-state actors and terrorist groups during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in China’s Qingdao.

He underlined that peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terror and highlighted radicalisation, extremism and a growing trust deficit as the foremost challenges facing the region.

“I believe that the biggest challenges that we are facing in our region are related to peace, security and trust deficit. And the root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation, extremism and terrorism,” Singh said.

“Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism and proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) in the hands of non-state actors and terror groups,” he said, stressing that only a collective and resolute stand can ensure safety and security for all.

The Defence Minister said that it is “imperative that those who sponsor, nurture and utilise terrorism for their narrow and selfish ends must bear the consequences.”

The Defence Minister warned that nations using cross-border terrorism as a tool of state policy must face consequences.

“Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations,” he asserted.

Reiterating India’s zero tolerance towards terrorism, Singh said, “India’s zero tolerance for terrorism is manifest today through its actions. This includes our right to defend ourselves against terrorism. We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe, and we will not hesitate to target them.”

Highlighting the need for global action to prevent the radicalisation of youth, Singh said the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) has played a key role in coordinating counter-radicalisation efforts.

He added that the joint statement issued during India’s chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State on ‘Countering Radicalisation leading to Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism’ reflects the organisation’s shared commitment.

Singh urged member states to act against the use of modern technology by terrorists, particularly the use of drones for smuggling weapons and narcotics.

“In our interconnected world, traditional borders are no longer the sole barriers against threats. Instead, we face an intricate web of challenges that range from transnational terrorism and cyber-attacks to hybrid warfare,” he said.

“These threats do not respect national boundaries, and they demand a unified response rooted in transparency, mutual trust, and collaboration.”

Recalling the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed by ‘The Resistance Front’, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based UN-designated terror group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Rajnath Singh said the pattern of the attack mirrored previous strikes by LeT in India.

“In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross-border terrorist attacks, India on May 7, 2025, successfully launched Op Sindoor to dismantle cross-border terrorist infrastructure,” he said.

Singh called for accountability for those behind terrorist acts.

“We reiterate the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, accountable and bring them to justice. Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomever committed. SCO members must condemn this evil unequivocally,” he said.

The Defence Minister underscored the importance of multilateralism, emphasising India’s belief in dialogue and cooperation to prevent conflicts.

“India believes that reformed multilateralism can help build cooperation to prevent conflict between countries by creating mechanisms for dialogue and collaboration. No country, however large and powerful, can manage alone,” he said, invoking the ancient Indian ethos of ‘Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu’ (May all people be happy).

He reiterated India’s consistent support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Our immediate priorities in Afghanistan include providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and contributing to Afghanistan’s overall developmental needs. As Afghanistan’s largest regional development partner, India continues to implement capacity-building initiatives for the Afghan people,” Singh said.

He concluded with a call for greater cooperation among SCO members, stating that India supports “greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. We should collectively aspire to fulfil the aspirations and expectations of our people as well as tackle today’s challenges. We must all be in lockstep in our endeavour to strengthen stability and security in our neighbourhood.”