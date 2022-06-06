Tension grips Bhaderwah after vandalisation of ancient Vasuki Nag Temple by miscreants

Tension erupted in the Bhaderwah town of Jammu division on Monday after an ancient Vasuki Nag Temple was vandalised by miscreants.

Agitated people blocked the roads at several places, including the Seri Bazar. The road linking Bhaderwah with the district headquarters town of Doda has also been blocked. They were demanding immediate arrest of miscreants involved in desecration of the temple.

Para-military forces and police has been deployed in strength to prevent violence.

Idols of the Shri Vasuki Nagraj Maharaj temple at Kailash Kund were found vandalised.

The temple is owned by the Dharmarth Trust that is managed by the erstwhile Dogra rulers.

Vikramaditya Singh, grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, who is a trustee of Dharmarth, tweeted; “Received disturbing reports that Shri Vasuki Nag ji mandir, Kailash Kund, Bhaderwah has been vandalised by local miscreants. I have personally spoken to DC and SSP Doda to investigate the matter at the earliest & bring the culprits to justice”.

“Vasuki Nag ji mandir is located in Kailash Kund at an altitude of 13,500ft. J&K Dharmarth Trust along with the local Hindu samitis escort the annual Kailash Yatra to the temple. I appeal to the public to exercise restraint & maintain communal harmony”, Vikramaditya added.