Temporary closure of 32 airports lifted after India-Pakistan ceasefire

India reopened all of its 32 airports on Monday that had been shut since May 9, owing to the conflict between India and Pakistan.

The Centre ordered the closure of airspace across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, from May 9 to May 15 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

”Temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025 has been lifted. These Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect,” according to a Civil Aviation Ministry statement.

Travellers are advised to check flight status directly with the Airlines and monitor airlines’ websites for regular updates.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other relevant aviation bodies had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports in Northern and Western India. Major airports affected include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. Additionally, strategically important locations such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj were also closed.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an “understanding” to stop all firings and military actions on land, air, and sea, with immediate effect. This indicates a significant de-escalation in the heightened military alert that had followed recent hostilities with the neighbouring country.