Telangana will send caste census model to Centre: CM

The Telangana Congress, on Wednesday, demanded that the Centre should inlude caste census in the decennial census to be conducted next year.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy, who was present at the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, for a brainstorming over the upcoming caste census in the state said they would send a resolution to the Centre that could prove a model for the decennial census next year.

Telangana, under the Congress government will be taking up the task of conducting a caste census across the state between 6 November and 30 November.

Telangana PCC held a preparatory meeting for the caste census in the presence of the chief minister attended by ministers, MLAs and MLCs.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister recalled Rahul Gandhi’s promise to conduct the caste census, along with social, economic and political caste census, if the Congress formed its government in Telangana.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had also made the same promise to the people of Telangana in a meeting at Tukkuguda.

The chief minist4er said if a Gandhi promises it must be fulfilled despite all hurdles. It is, therefore, the responsibility of every Congressman to keep the promise made by Rahul Gandhi, thundered Reddy.

He went on to add that while the responsibility for census work rests on the officials, the responsibility of the Congress cadre would be to coordinate with the people for enumeration. Accordingly, 33 observers will be appointed in 33 districts for coordination purposes.

“The caste census is not just an X-ray. It is like a mega health checkup. The Congress policy is to distribute government revenue according to social justice. We will send the model document of our caste census to the Centre so that our model can be taken into account in the Census conducted by the Central Government in the future,” said the chief minister.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition BRS, Reddy said despite their obstruction, the state government has completed the examination process and provided appointment letters to successful candidates.

He also dismissed the allegations of witch hunting and vendetta politics against KT Rama Rao raised by the BRS saying that “Revanth Reddy enforces the law but does not work with a personal agenda.” Rao’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala today appeared before the Cyberabad police along with his lawyer in connection with the raid at his residence.