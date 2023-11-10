Logo

# India

Telangana: KTR escapes mishap while campaigning in Nizamabad

Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (popularly known as KTR) escaped an accident after his vehicle came to a screeching halt and a few of them fell off it.

ANI | New Delhi | November 10, 2023 10:30 am

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (IANS)

However, the BRS leader managed to save himself while many of the other leaders fell down.
Earlier in the day, KTR filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections from the Sircilla constituency.

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, BRS leader KT Rama Rao performed pooja at his Pragathi Bhavan residence in Hyderabad.
Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

