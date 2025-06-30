Telangana Govt to Introduce Legislation for Gig Workers’ Welfare: Jairam

The Telangana government is set to introduce legislation to protect and support the state’s 4.2 lakh gig workers, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.

The proposed bill will include key provisions, such as mandatory registration of gig workers by aggregators, a tripartite board comprising workers, aggregators, and the government to monitor gig worker welfare, and a welfare fund for gig workers administered by the tripartite board, Ramesh said in a post shared on his X handle.

According to him, aggregators will be required to register gig workers, ensuring they are covered under welfare provisions. A board comprising workers, aggregators, and government representatives will monitor gig worker welfare and administer the welfare fund.

A dedicated fund will be established to support gig workers, promoting economic and social justice, he added.

“The Bill promotes both economic and social justice in a meaningful manner. Telangana is the third state to legislate on this matter, following Rajasthan and Karnataka. In each case, it is only the Congress Governments that have secured justice and fair working conditions for lakhs of gig workers. Shramik Nyay continues to be one of the most central visions of the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi,” he said, asserting: “Shramik Nyay continues to be one of the most central visions of the Congress Party.”