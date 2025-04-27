Telangana gets new chief secretary in K Ramakrishna Rao

Special chief secretary (finance) K Ramakrishna Rao will be appointed as the new chief secretary of Telangana after the incumbent A Santhi Kumari retires from service on 30 April.

Rao is a 1991 batch IAS officer who has vast experience in preparing the state Budget.

Several IAS officers were also transferred on Sunday, including youth advancement, tourism and culture secretary Smitha Sabharwal, who was posted in the finance commission, even as the Miss World beauty pageant to be held for the first time in the state, was just days away.

Sabharwal may have earned the chief minister’s ire after she reposted a Ghibli-style AI-generated image of the bulldozers in the Kancha Gachibowli issue. She was summoned by the Gachibowli police over the post she had shared on her ‘X’ handle and was replaced by industry secretary Jayesh Ranjan in the tourism department.

Jayesh Ranjan, who headed the industry department, was brought into the chief minister’s office as CEO of the industry and investment cell. R V Karnan was posted as the GHMC commissioner. Karnan had caused terror among restaurants and cloud kitchens as the commissioner, food safety, raiding their premises and imposing heavy fines for ignoring hygiene and other protocols.

The IAS reshuffle also saw M Dana Kishore, who was in charge of municipal administration and urban development department was transferred to the labour department.