Telangana forms committee to conclude SLBC rescue efforts

Unable to extricate the bodies of the six missing workers buried inside the SLBC tunnel even after 55 days of the accident, the Telangana government has formed a technical committee to conclude the rescue efforts safely without compromising the lives of the rescuers.

The Geological Survey of India had given in writing its advice against removing the muck in the last 30-50 metres from the tunnel end due to the vulnerable condition of the tunnel. The government order stated that the technical committee will look into the various possible options so that rescue work can be carried out without compromising the safety of the rescuers.

The state government has issued an order constituting the technical committee with representatives of various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, National Geophysical Research Institute, GSI, Border Road Organisation, Principal Conservator of Forests, DG (fire services), the district collector of Nagarkurnool and the chief engineer of the SLBC project.

“The committee shall look into specifically the technically feasible and safe manner for taking up rescue efforts in the critical zone of the last 50 metres so that the bodies of the remaining six missing workers can be extricated and handed over to their families in a time-bound manner,” read the government order issued on Wednesday.

It also said, “The purpose of constituting this committee is to conclude the rescue efforts safely without compromising the lives of rescuers.” Although the government undertook several efforts, including deploying robots to retrieve the bodies of the six workers, it has been unsuccessful so far. The government claimed that it has taken out more than 800 tonnes of metal and about 1200cm of muck so far. Apart from rescue efforts by NDRF, the government deployed rat miners and workers of Singareni Collieries and Border Roads Organisation for technical help, but could not locate and retrieve the bodies. Only two bodies among the eight missing workers have been retrieved to date.