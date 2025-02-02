Telangana Congress protests Union Budget, demands resignation of BJP ministers

Protesting against the Union Budget, the Telangana Congress today demanded the resignation of the two Union ministers from the state – G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar – accusing them of failing to secure adequate funds for Telangana’s development.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud urged opposition parties to set aside their political differences and join the protest in the interest of the state. Both ministers have faced criticism from the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for their inability to secure a better financial allocation for Telangana.

Advertisement

The Telangana Congress staged a protest at the Ambedkar statue in Tank Bund, with PCC chief Mahesh Goud addressing the gathering. “I urge everyone to set aside politics and unite for Telangana, irrespective of party affiliations. If they truly care about the state, Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy should resign from their ministerial positions,” he stated.

Advertisement

He further asserted that the people of Telangana would not forgive the BJP after seeing the 2025-26 budgetary allocations. Highlighting Telangana’s contribution of 5.1 per cent to the national GDP while receiving only 2.10 per cent in return, Goud criticized the Centre’s treatment of the state.

“The central government collects ₹1 lakh crore in GST and other taxes from Telangana, yet the state is not given its rightful share,” he said.

The PCC president also instructed district units to hold protests tomorrow at district headquarters, including the burning of effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K. Kavitha raised concerns over the significantly reduced budget allocation for the Census.

She pointed out that the Census budget has been slashed from ₹8,754 crore in 2019 to just ₹574 crore in the present allocation. “Delaying the Census is delaying India’s growth,” she remarked.