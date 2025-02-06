Telangana Congress cracks whip on MLAs for going public with grievances

The ruling Telangana Congress cracked the whip on its MLAs against opposing its policies openly and directed them to resolve any doubts and concerns through internal discussions instead of going public with the issues.

The warning issued to the MLAs by the party leadership on Thursday during a meeting attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, PCC chief Mahesh Goud, and Deputy Chief

Minister Bhatti Vikramarka as the party is gearing up to take advantage of the successful completion of caste census as well as Scheduled Caste categorisation in local body polls.

The party is looking to hold a huge meeting to be attended by the Central Congress’ leadership, including party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The party’s warning to its MLAs and leaders came in the wake of a meeting of ten Congress MLAs, apparently to voice concerns over a particular minister.

The party also issued a show-cause notice to MLC Teenmar Mallanna asking him to respond by 12 February after he openly criticised the caste census and burned the statement on the caste census alleging that the numbers have been manipulated against the Backward Classes (BC).

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy talked tough on the matter, warning the Congress MLAs to abide by the party line. He said if they cross the line or be prepared for severe consequences.

The dinner meeting attended by the MLAs was also discussed in the CLP meeting. The MLAs submitted that it was just a dinner and not a secret meeting. The chief minister then suggested that if they had any concern, it should be brought to the notice of the PCC chief or the minister in charge.

He emphasised collective responsibility and the need to maintain unity, pointing out nobody was exempted from following the party’s rules and regulations.

The MLAs were also told to ensure the implementation of the welfare schemes of the government in their respective areas and counter the propaganda by the Opposition parties. He also reminded them it was their duty to ensure that the party bags most of the sarpanch seats in the rural polls to be held soon.