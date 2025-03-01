Telangana Cong suspends MLC Teenmar Mallanna for anti-party activities

The Telangana Congress has suspended its MLC, Teenmar Mallanna, for engaging in anti-party activities after he burned a copy of the caste census report presented in the Legislative Assembly.

The controversial Backward Classes (BC) leader alleged that the data had been manipulated to show a lower count of BCs. His open criticism of the caste census, at a time when the party and the state government were actively promoting it, put the leadership in an embarrassing position.

Earlier, the party had issued a show-cause notice to Mallanna, but he neither responded nor ceased his public tirade against the Congress. Additionally, members of the Reddy community lodged a police complaint against him, accusing him of targeting their community.

The suspension letter stated: “The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of TPCC issued a show-cause notice to you on 5-2-2025 for indulging in anti-party activities and requested an explanation by 12-2-2025. However, the DAC has not received any response from you. Instead, you have continued your tirade against the Congress Party. Therefore, the DAC has decided to suspend you from the party in light of your repeated anti-party activities.”

Teenmar Mallanna, who also runs a YouTube channel, is reportedly trying to strengthen his position as a BC leader. Over the past few years, he has switched allegiances between multiple parties before being fielded by Congress for the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC seat.

On the day Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented the caste census report in the Assembly, Mallanna burned a copy of the speech, alleging that the report deliberately undercounted BCs.

TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that strict action would be taken against party members who violate the party’s discipline.