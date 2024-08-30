Telangana CM apologises to SC for intemperate remarks on bail to Kavitha

Following a rap by the Supreme Court, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy tendered his unconditional apology for his comments on the bail granted to K Kavitha suggesting that she got the bail following a deal between BRS and BJP.

He, however, pleaded that his comments were taken out of context by the media.

Reddy was prompted to issue the statement on Friday after a bench of Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan of the apex court voiced displeasure during a hearing of his plea seeking the transfer of the trial of a cash-for-vote case against him.

The chief minister, during a chit-chat with the media, had said the BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in 2024. He wondered how Kavitha could get bail within five months of her arrest while it took 15 months for Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister of Delhi, to get bail and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still waiting for bail.

While issuing the apology for his remark, he said, “I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court.”

Insisting that his remarks were taken out of context, he said, “I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect and high regard for the judiciary and its Independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem,” he stated.

Yesterday, the bench pulled up Reddy for casting aspersions on the apex court, asking the chief minister’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi why they were being dragged into a political rivalry and whether they issue orders after consultations with political parties.

Reddy is an accused in the 2015 cash-for-vote case. He was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe an Anglo-Indian MLA for the MLC election while he was still with the TDP.