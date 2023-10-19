Telangana Assembly Polls: On Priyanka’s ‘family influence’ jibe, K Kavitha’s ‘glass house’ retort

BRS leader K Kavitha Thursday took a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi over the latter’s “family influence in Telangana government” criticism, saying those who live in glass house should not throw stones at others.

“My humble suggestion to Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Garu, before casting stones, those in glass houses should introspect,” she said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Priyanka Gandhi, during her recent public rally in poll bound Telangana had criticised chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and alleged his family’s influence in the state government.

Calling her remarks “the most funniest thing” she heard in the Telangana assembly election campaign, Kavitha highlighted the political family background of Gandhi.

“Priyanka Gandhi, who is the great-great-granddaughter of Motilal Nehru, great-granddaughter of Jawahar Lal Nehru, granddaughter of Indira Gandhi and daughter of Rajiv Gandhi is talking about family politics,” she said.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is facing fierce challenge from the Congress and the BJP in Telangana. The assembly elections will be a major test for all these parties in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The assembly elections in the south Indian state of Telangana will be held on November 30 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 and the result will also be announced on the same day.

According to the Election Commission, Telangana has 3.17 crores eligible voters who will be able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Election Commission will set up 1.77 lakh polling stations in 679 constituencies spanning across five states.