Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Know voting date, time, result and more

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the complete schedule for the assembly elections in five states, including Telangana. While Mizoram will vote on November 7 in single phase, voting in Chhattisgarh for the assembly elections will take place in two phases – first on November 7 and the second on November 17. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will vote on November 17 and November 23, respectively.

The voting in the south Indian state of Telangana will be held on November 30 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 and the result will also be announced on the same day.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a Gazette Notification regarding the assembly elections in Telangana will be issued on November 3 and the last date of nomination filing will be November 10. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations in Telangana will be November 15.

Advertisement

According to the Election Commission, Telangana has 3.17 crores eligible voters who will be able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Election Commission will set up 1.77 lakh polling stations in 679 constituencies spanning across five states.

In Telangana, there will be a three-way contest among the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the Congress and the BJP. These assembly elections in Telangana will be a major test for all these parties in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.