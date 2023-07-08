Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Warangal on Saturday after hitting out at the ruling BRS, and Congress at a rally in the Telangana district.

During the roadshow, the people queued up on both sides where the Prime Minister’s cavalcade was passing.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Warangal, Telangana earlier today. (Video: PMO) pic.twitter.com/kVzMBYaY1z — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Apart from BJP flags, some people were waiving and standing out to take selfies with the PM’s convoy.

The Telangana assembly elections are slated to be held later in the year.

Before addressing a public meeting, PM Modi offered prayers at Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal.

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday also laid the foundation stones of various infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6100 crore in Warangal and lauded the people of Telangana for their “great contribution” to the history of India.

“The state of Telangana may be a new one. But the contribution of Telangana and its people in the history of India has always been great,” PM Modi said.

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government and the Congress in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the state has been “trapped in the claws of dynastic parties.”

“Both BRS & Congress are dangerous for people of Telangana…” PM Modi said, adding KCR government is the most “corrupt government.”

“You people had never thought that one day your state of Telangana will be trapped in the claws of dynastic parties. They think only about the future of their children,” the PM said.

From Warangal, PM Modi will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore, a PMO statement earlier informed.

The statement further added that PM will dedicate to the nation a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar – Jamnagar Economic Corridor and phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor.

The statement further added that the PM will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway station.

PM Narendra Modi is on a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8.

Except for Uttar Pradesh, all the states are going to polls later this year.