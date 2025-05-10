Tejashwi Yadav urges PM to take nation into confidence, share details at Special Session of Parliament

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the country into confidence and share details from the terrorist incident of Pahalgam to the ceasefire at a special session of Parliament.

In a message posted on X soon after the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the RJD leader said, “Prime Minister is requested to call a special session of Parliament and give date-wise and point-wise information — from the terrorist incident of Pahalgam to the ceasefire.”

Advertisement

He also urged the Prime Minister to “take the country into confidence so that all Indians can express their views on various aspects in one voice through the Parliament while thanking the bravery and valour of the Indian Army and send a common message from the whole of India to the country which runs a laboratory of terror.”

Advertisement

Dipankar Bhattacharya, General Secretary of CPI-ML, questioned the way the news of a ceasefire was broken by US President Donald Trump and his officials before being corroborated by India and Pakistan.

He said, “Be it tariff, deportation or ceasefire, these days news about India is broken by the Trump Administration and the Modi government remains conspicuously silent. Is this the ‘new normal’ of Indian foreign policy? Why do we need ‘a long night’ of American mediation to de-escalate?”

The Left leader said that the ceasefire should be used as the first step towards complete de-escalation. Both India and Pakistan should withdraw the announcements made in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and restore full diplomatic relations between the two neighbours.

He said, “The perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice and measures taken to ensure lasting peace and promote friendship and cooperation in the region.”

He also urged the government to withdraw the various arbitrary measures taken over the last few days in the name of national security and guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens and media platforms who raised questions about the multiple lapses that enabled the Pahalgam terror attack, rejected hate and jingoism and insisted on peace and justice.

Bihar BJP Media In-charge Danish Iqbal said that Pakistan must understand that India is no longer what it used to be before 2014. Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation does not compromise on its sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

He said, “Talks of ceasefire hold meaning only when Pakistan completely stops its nefarious designs, cross-border infiltration, and support to terrorism. India will not be misled by symbolic peace gestures. If provoked, India is fully capable of giving a befitting reply — and we have done so before. We desire peace, but not at the cost of national pride and security.”