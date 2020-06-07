As BJP leader Amit Shah will hold virtual rally, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country is nothing but “political vulturism”, and alleged that BJP is only interested in electoral victory even at the cost of human lives.

“This virtual election rally (of the BJP) amidst the crisis of the century that has crippled the health infrastructure, and spread of the disease has reached community level in the state, speaks volumes about the priorities of the BJP,” Yadav said.

“Electioneering at this juncture is nothing but political vulturism. Rather than helping the poor, needy and migrants, they want to win elections even at the cost of human lives,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly also accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of meting out “step-motherly” treatment to its own citizens who are working as migrant labourers and asserted that this would be a major issue in the assembly polls slated for later this year.

Welfare of the people has been abandoned by NDA governments both at the Centre and in Bihar, he alleged, saying that saving lives is more important than forming governments.

In an interview to PTI, Yadav said he is hopeful that all like-minded parties who are driven by the same ideology of pro-constitutional supremacy will come under one umbrella and fight the “divisive and a failed government of 15 years” in the state.

He also dismissed reports of rifts in the opposition alliance, saying that having “contrarian views” is healthy for any democracy. His remarks comes a day before RJD prepares to observe ”Garib Adhikar Diwas” that was announced to counter Shah’s rally on June 7.

The union home minister will address the people of the state through video conferencing and Facebook live.

The party has set a target of roping in “at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar” for the event, besides those who may prefer to listen to the speech on the social networking site, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal told PTI.