Tejashwi seeks OBCs-EBCs’ support; promises jobs, security, rapid development in return

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav urged the backward and extremely backward communities to give him a chance to form the government in Bihar and promised jobs and security in return.

He assured them that his government will not compromise with criminals.

Advertisement

He was speaking at the ‘Ati-Pichhda Jagao – Tejashwi Sarkar Banao Rally’ organised by the RJD’s Extremely Backward Cell in Patna on Saturday, to appease the Extremely Backward Communities (EBCs), which is the biggest community in Bihar with 36.01% population.

Advertisement

Tejashwi Yadav also announced that the RJD will have more candidates from the backward communities in the upcoming assembly elections than the 2020 assembly elections.

Speaking about the caste census conducted by the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, the RJD leader said that the reservation limit was increased to give proper representation to various communities as per their population.

He said, “People of the backward communities would have benefited from our efforts and got jobs. But the BJP leaders have got it entangled in court cases.”

Tejashwi said that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has been in power in Bihar for 20 years and in the Centre for 11 years, but the most backward communities are still in poverty.

He said, “Nitish Kumar’s condition is bad. The BJP has hijacked him. He has aged. I feel pain seeing him in this condition. Now this government must be removed from power. After the assembly elections, a new government should be formed in Bihar — a government that will work for rapid development of the backward and extremely backward communities.”

Earlier, Tejashwi was welcomed by leaders of the backward communities who also took a pledge to support the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Grand Alliance in the politics of change under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.