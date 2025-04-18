Tejashwi is Opposition’s CM face in Bihar, asserts RJD

A day after the Grand Alliance appointed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav head of the coordination committee, the supreme body formed to take decisions on various issues concerning the Bihar assembly elections, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha on Friday asserted that Tejashwi’s candidature as the chief ministerial face of the alliance is indisputable.

“The way ‘the sun rises in the east’ is a universal truth, similarly Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face of the Grand Alliance — it is a universal truth,” he told the media in Patna on Friday.

This is expected to create political friction between the Congress and the RJD as Jha’s statement contradicts the stand taken by the Congress.

After the Grand Alliance meeting held in Patna on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav was not declared as the CM face of the alliance. Instead, he was asked to lead the Grand Alliance Coordination Committee.

It is widely believed that the reason behind the decision was the Congress party’s opposition. All other alliance partners have already accepted Tejashwi as the CM face of the opposition bloc.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru had announced that a coordination committee has been formed under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

He had ignored questions about the CM face of the Grand Alliance and said that the Grand Alliance has unity and clarity. There is no confusion of leadership in the alliance.

When the media repeatedly asked the question, Tejashwi replied on a lighter note, “Thoda intezar ka maza lijiye (Enjoy the fun in waiting for a while)”.

Since Tejashwi Yadav has got the green signal from the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the left parties, the announcement made by AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru was widely seen as Tejashwi’s acceptance among alliance partners as the CM candidate.

It would be interesting to see how the Congress Party reacts to this development.