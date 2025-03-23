Teenage girl, youth found hanging with a tree in South Delhi park

A 21-year-old youth and a teenage girl were found hanging on the branch of a tree at Deer Park, Hauz Khas area in South Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, at 06:31 am, a security guard, Baljit Singh, alerted the officials about the incident. Soon after receiving the information, a police team was dispatched to the location. On reaching the spot, they found the youth and the girl hanging with a common nylon rope to a branch of a tree, police officials said.

The deceased were identified as Deepak, 21, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, and Sirjana, 18 from Chattarpur.

During investigation, the brother of Deepak, Ganesh, said he left home at around 2 pm the previous day. Sister of Sirajana, Sapna, said she had been staying with her aunt in Humayunpur Village for the past three days and had left home the other day at around 2 pm saying that she would return to Chattarpur Enclave for work.

A team of Crime and FSL (Forensic and Science Laboratory) were called for the examination of the bodies, an official said.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the BNS.

Further proceedings are underway while efforts are being made to gather more clues in the case, the authorities stated.