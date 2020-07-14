A special chartered flight of Tech Mahindra from the US landed in Hyderabad on Tuesday with 210 employees and dependents.

The flight from Dallas landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here at 3.45 am, a company spokesperson told IANS.

The employees and their dependents were stranded in the US following the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

There were 108 employees and their 102 family members. The special chartered flight had taken off from Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas on Monday.

The spokesperson said 53 of the employees were from Telangana, and the rest who belonged to other states will go to their respective cities.

“Ensuring the well-being and safety of our entire employee, customer and partner ecosystem is critical in the collective fight against this global pandemic. Bringing our US-based associates and their dependents back home conveys our commitment towards our core values of ensuring employees’ safety first, and reiterates Tech Mahindra’s ability to be adaptable and agile in keeping mission-critical systems on for global clients from anywhere in the world, even during times of crisis,” CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said.

With the recent Covid-19 outbreak, Tech Mahindra has taken necessary preventive measures to ensure the wellness and well-being of its associates, the company said.

A week ago, on July 7, another leading Indian IT player Infosys had also flown its employees and families from the US to Bengaluru.