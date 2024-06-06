TDP chief postpones his oath-taking ceremony to attend Modi’s

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-in-waiting N Chandrababu Naidu has postponed his oath-taking ceremony to June 12 in order to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister in the national capital.

After two decades, the TDP president is once again at the helm of affairs in Delhi and has reportedly demanded the post of Speaker and NDA chairman apart from key ministries. Meanwhile, former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought the intervention of Governor S Abdul Nazeer following attacks by TDP activists on YSRCP leaders and supporters.

The TDP chief on Thursday held a meeting with party MPs at his residence in Undavalli while the rest joined him through Zoom. He informed the MPs that he will take oath on 12 June.

While he himself would be present at Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, Naidu will also invite key BJP leaders for his own oath-taking ceremony at Vijayawada. The 16 TDP MPs have also been directed to reach the national capital for the NDA meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy has been reportedly asked to go on leave immediately. A number of officers, particularly those at the helm of YSRCP’s regime, queued up to meet the TDP chief. Naidu refused to see ex-Intelligence chief P S R Ajneyulu who came to pay a courtesy visit.

TDP had repeatedly urged the Election Commission to remove Ajneyulu from the post of intelligence head citing his proximity to the YSRCP. CID chief N Sanjay who had led investigations against Naidu during the YSRCP regime was also sent back.

As there were several instances of attacks on YSRCP leaders and activists and their properties, the YSRCP sought the intervention of the governor.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, the former chief minister wrote, “There is a scary atmosphere across the state due to attacks by TDP. The TDP gangs are on a rampage even before the formation of the government. Government and private properties like village secretariats are being destroyed everywhere.

“YSRCP leaders and activists are being left unprotected. The police are inactive because of pressure from the ruling party. The peace and security of the past five years have been completely disrupted. We appeal to the honourable governor to intervene and stop the anarchy of the yellow gangs (TDP) to protect lives, private and government properties,” he added.