TCI organizes ‘Safe Safar-Har Safar-ESG Safar’ campaign

India’s integrated supply chain and logistics solution provider Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI Group) organised its ‘Safe Safar-Har Safar-ESG Safar’ campaign at CONCOR ICD, Tuglakabad on Saturday.

It marked four years of TCI’s safety awareness initiative ‘Safe Safar’ campaign, which is an educational programme for truck, trailer and other logistics equipment drivers. It aims at educating drivers and the overall transport fraternity on safety and sustainability norms.

The programme’s main attraction was a series of educational skits performed in the style of “Nukkad Natak”. These “Safe Safar Nukkad Nataks” were staged on a specially fabricated eco-friendly truck and highlighted the need of observing road safety protocols.

More than 60 drivers participated in the programme and learnt about environment and sustainability. One of the “Nataks” was also about environmental harms caused by single use plastic.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Kiran Kanagala from TCIL, said: “Logistics as an activity happens on ground. We sincerely thank CONCOR for allowing us to organise the programme in their premises.”

“Safety should be the utmost priority of every organisation, and with the help of such events, we aim at strengthening the safety mission for drivers across the country,” he added.