In one of the biggest gestures of corporate benevolence, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts on Saturday jointly announced an amount of Rs 1,500 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic raging around the world.

While Tata Trusts has committed Rs 500 crore, Tata Sons has announced another Rs 1,000 crore support towards COVID-19 and related relief activities.

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N. Tata said that the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action.

“In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face,” Tata said.

He made a pledge to protect and empower all affected communities with a commitment of Rs 500 crore for waging the “war against virus”.

Hours later, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced Rs 1,000 crore and said it will work together with Tata Trusts to fully support all its initiatives, and work in a collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the Group.

“In addition to the initiatives articulated by Tata Trusts, we are also bringing in the ventilators necessary and are also gearing up to manufacture the same soon in India. The country is facing an unprecedented situation and crisis. All of us would have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve,” Chandrasekaran said.

The entire amount would be used for personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, and knowledge management and training of health workers plus the general public.

Tata added that Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and Tata Group companies are joined by committed local and global partners and the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

“We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organizations who have risked their lives and safety to fight this pandemic,” Tata said in a statement.