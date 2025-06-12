Tata Group announces Rs 1crore compensation to crash victims, to support B J medical hostel construction

Tata group, the parent company of Air India, announced Rs 1-crore compensation to the family members of the deceased in the deadly crash of London, Gatwick bound flight from Ahmedabad and also pledged for the construction of B J Medical’s hostel.

The ill-fated AI171 crashed into the hostel mess building of state run B J Medical college while students were having their lunch.

Advertisement

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons stated, “Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical’s hostel.”

Advertisement

“No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” he added.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171 and remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” the post on X added.