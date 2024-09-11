Tassar rearing poised to boost tribal economy in Odisha villages

The Odisha government has moved to financially empower tribal farmers in the Keonjhar district by way of Tassar rearing, widely regarded as a profitable livelihood initiative for the tribal communities.

Tassar rearing is being promoted by the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department of the Odisha government through the Directorate of Textiles and Handlooms, said an official.

Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) is playing a vital role in the programme by providing financial support to the initiatives of the Directorate, added the official.

Tassar rearing is widely practiced across the Telkoi, Harichandanpur, Ghatagaon, and Banspal blocks in the Keonjhar district. Over 3,000 farmers in the district are reaping benefits through the initiative. Farmers earn Rs 1-2 lakh per year by rearing Tassar through modern methodology.

Under the Directorate of Textiles and Handloom, 13 Tassar Rearer Cooperative Societies (TRCS) are operational in the district to provide technical assistance to local farmers.

“Earlier, I used to rear Tassar cocoons and sell them without substantial profit. Now, with the support from OMBADC, better quality Tassar cocoons are being produced. During the last season, I earned Rs. 1.5 lakh from sale of the cocoons,” said Malti Tudu, a beneficiary farmer from Harichandanpur block.

“I have been cultivating Tassar for the past seven years. We get good quality eggs for our production. We also get support during other times from releasing the worms in the jungle to harvesting the cocoon. The state government has put a robust arrangement for the sale of Tassar cocoons,” says another beneficiary, Iswar Chandra Marandi.

Tassar Silk larvae usually feed on the leaves of Asana and Arjuna trees. OMBADC provides financial support to the farmers through the directorate for procuring required inputs like quick lime, bleaching powder, and pesticide to reduce infections on the host trees.

“Tassar rearing plays a major role in ensuring a sustainable livelihood for farmers in the mining district of Keonjhar. For this, OMBADC provides financial assistance to farmers at various stages through the Directorate of Textiles and Handlooms. As a result, Tassar of the highest quality is being produced in Keonjhar district. Keonjhar Tassar has also got special recognition in the state and outside” observed Sangeeta Minz, Assistant Director of Sericulture, Keonjhar.

During 2023-24 season, the Keonjhar district reported an impressive production of over 3.28 crore Tassar cocoons. The Directorate of Textiles and Handlooms has planned to exceed the mark during the current season. The price for the sale of Tassar Silk cocoon is fixed by the Odisha Co-operative Tassar and Silk Federation Limited (SERIFED).