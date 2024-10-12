Tarigami demands rollback of orders on service matters issued by L-G ahead of new govt formation

Expressing serious concern over the issuance of orders on appointments and service matters days before the formation of the new government, CPM leader and MLA-elect Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday demanded their rollback by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

In a statement, Tarigami emphasised the need to respect the democratic process and described the new orders as “unwarranted”.

“Issuance of new orders regarding appointments and service matters by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir, was unjustified as the region prepares for a new legislative assembly and new government. It undermines the upcoming ministry and legislature,” he said.

He pointed out that since 2018, Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule, and such orders should have been issued in previous years. He questioned the timing of the L-G’s decisions, suggesting that these matters should have been left for the elected representatives to handle.

It is worth mentioning that the L-G had on Friday ordered amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Rules 2010.