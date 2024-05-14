Target killing of street vendor: SIA raids 11 locations in south Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) early on Tuesday morning conducted searches at 11 locations in three districts of South Kashmir, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian in connection with the targeted killing of an “outsider” street vendor by terrorists at Bijbehara earlier this year.

The street vendor, Raja Sah, was shot dead on 17 April at Jablipota in Bijbehara of the Anantnag district.

The police said the searches were conducted to ascertain a larger criminal conspiracy behind the killing of Raja Sah.

During searches, articles including mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and documents relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized in the case which shall be forensically examined and analysed during investigation in the case, police said.

Meanwhile, the police said in Baramulla they attached properties worth lakh rupees belonging to two terror handlers based in Pakistan.

As per an official statement, the police in Baramulla attached the properties of two terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Mohammad Arif Badal son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Nawarunda, and Mohammad Bashir son of Mir Alam resident of Gowhallan Uri after obtaining an order passed from Sub Judge, Uri.