Tanzanian President Honored with JNU Doctorate

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan made history on Tuesday as she received an honorary doctorate from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This momentous occasion marked the first time a woman had been granted this prestigious recognition. The Honoris Causa citation was handed to President Hassan by JNU’s Vice Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

She received the acknowledgment for her pivotal role in strengthening the ties between India and Tanzania, her dedication to advancing economic diplomacy, and her accomplishments in the realms of regional integration and multilateralism.

Notable dignitaries, including Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, S. Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, and Annapurna Devi, the Minister of State for Education, graced the ceremony with their presence.

Tanzanian President praises India:

During her address at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, President Hassan expressed her admiration for India. Reflecting on her first visit to the country, she fondly recalled, “The world says there is no midway in falling in love with India, be it an Indian song, an Indian movie, or Indian cuisine. It is very difficult to resist an Indian charm. I experienced it when I came to India for the first time in 1998 to study in Hyderabad.”

This event not only celebrated the accomplishments of President Hassan but also emphasized the growing bond between India and Tanzania. The honor bestowed upon her signifies the deepening connection and collaborative efforts between the two nations, which have culminated in fostering a stronger bilateral relationship.

President Hassan’s commitment to economic diplomacy has played a pivotal role in elevating the economic ties between India and Tanzania. This recognition highlights her dedication to facilitating trade and cooperation between the two nations, ultimately benefiting their respective economies.

Furthermore, President Hassan’s success in regional integration and multilateralism received acknowledgement during the ceremony. Her leadership has played a crucial role in promoting cooperation on numerous regional and global issues. It has contributed to fostering peace, and promoting prosperity, both within the African continent and across the world.