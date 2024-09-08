Tamil superstar Vijay enters TN politics officially: Registers new party TVK

Tamil superstar Vijay officially announced the formation of his new political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Sunday, becoming the latest actor to join the Tamil Nadu political scene after legends like MGR, J Jayalalithaa, and Kamal Haasan.

In a statment, Vijay confirmed that the Election Commission of India has officially registered ‘Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’ as a political party and granted permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party.

The actor expressed his deep commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, emphasising that the party’s core mission was to bring about positive changes in society through policies rooted in fairness, justice, and transparency.

He also outlined the party’s goal of combating corruption and ensuring that the rights and dignity of every Tamil individual are upheld.

“Our party will serve as a beacon of hope for the Tamil people. We will strive to bring about positive changes through policies that prioritise the welfare of the people and uphold justice. Our foundation is built on the principles of fairness, and we are committed to eradicating corruption and bringing transparency to governance,” the actor-politician stated.

Highlighted the importance of the upcoming elections, he said that TVK will contest with the aim of forming a government that genuinely represents the aspirations of the Tamil people.

“The upcoming elections will be a significant moment for us. We will contest the elections with the aim of forming a government that truly represents the aspirations of the Tamil people. Our mission is clear: to ensure that the dreams of every Tamil individual are realized,” he said in the statement.

He urged his supporters to rally behind the party and work together to achieve their collective goals.