Tamil Nadu: Governor dismisses DMK Minister Senthil Balaji

In an action that could trigger a Constitutional crisis in Tamil Nadu, Governor R N ravi on June 29 night “dismissed” Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers on the ground that he had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate of the Union Minister in a case relating to money laundering (during the AIADMK government in 2014-15).

The Governor, in his statement, accused Senthil Balaji of influencing the probe and obstructing the due process of law and justice as a Minister in the State cabinet.

He added that Senthil Balaji was “facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering,” and that he was in judicial custody in the criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Some more criminal cases against him under Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code were being investigated by the State Police, the statement added.

The action of the Government drew strong protests from the ruling DMK and leaders of its allies in the State. Chief Minister M K Stalin said the state government would deal with it legally, hinting that the government would move the court against the Governor’s action, and that the Governor would be condemned for what the DMK calls politically motivated action at the behest of the BJP and the RSS.

DMK spokesman TKS Elangovan said the Governor was acting as a stooge of the BJP and the RSS, knowing fully well that he had no power to remove or appoint a Minister. Under the Constitution, the chief minister of an elected government alone had the authority to appoint or remove ministers.

The allies of tbe DMK like CPI, Congress, VCK and MDMK were quick to issue statements on June 29 night condemning the BJP-led government of the NDA for misusing central government agencies like the CBI, Income-Tax and Enforcement Directorate, as also the Raj Bhavans. The Governors were acting as a pawn of the BJP and the RSS, said CPI leader Mutharasan.

MDMK leader Vaiko said the draconian action of the Governor was undemocratic and unconstitutional, and he would certainly be pulled up by the courts.

VCK leader Thirumavalavan said the Governor was acting in violation of the Constitution and all democratic norms.

Congress leader Selvaperunthagai said the BJP was clearly rattled by the unity among opposition parties of the country, and the BJP was aware that it would be overthrown by the people in the 2024 polls. Therefore, the BJP government at the Centre was trying to indulge in political vendetta against States ruled by the opposition. Another Congress leader, Peter Alphonse, said the Governor’s action amounted to murder of democracy.

Some of these leaders pointed out that cases were pending against 33 ministers in the Union cabinet, and wondered how they were being allowed to continue in office.

With the BJP and the opposition at each other’s throats, the issue is bound to echo in the courts on June 30, and the State is clearly heading for a Constitutional crisis with the Governor and CM at loggerheads.

Senthil Balaji was sought to be lodged in jail by the Enforcement Directorate but the minister had to be taken to hospital as he complained of chest pain.

Subsequently, doctors who examined him found three blocks which were affecting his heart, and that he had to undergo heart surgery at the earliest. The court then permitted him to undergo surgery at a private hospital in Chennai, where he is still under observation after undergoing the surgery.