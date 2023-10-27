Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accuses Governor Ravi of peddling lies

After allegations were made that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders have been verbally attacking and threatening the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, TN Chief Minister MK Stalin took aim at the TN Governor and said on Friday that everyone knows what lies the Governor has been peddling.

TN Governor’s Deputy Secretary, T Sengottaiyan, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner mentioning that on Wednesday afternoon, some miscreants who were armed with petrol bombs tried to barge in through Main Gate number 1 of Raj Bhavan and two petrol bombs were even hurled at the main entrance by them.

Sengottaiyan in his letter further said that there have been multiple verbal attacks and threats to the Governor and he alleged that most of them have been made by workers of DMK and its allies.

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President, M K Stalin while participating in a DMK functionary’s marriage event today lashed out at the Governor for these allegations.

“Today someone (Governor) sitting in a big position is asking things. Firstly, that post is itself a waste. He is asking questions like what is ‘Dravidam’ while he sits in his Raj Bhavan,” said Stalin.

“This wedding that is taking place right now is Dravidam,” he added.

Stalin, during his speech at the wedding, said, “For the past two days you all know what lies he (Governor) has been peddling. I wish that this person who is peddling lies and asking questions like ‘What is Dravidam’ should continue being here as this is going to help us in campaigning.”

The Tamil Nadu CM further said, “I request the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to please let this Governor continue in Tamil Nadu and not change him ever, at least till the Parliament elections, he should be here.”

“We have many benefits of him staying as he talks about whatever he wants and people are considering that,” said Stalin.