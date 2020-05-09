In a major relief for the people of the state, Tamil Nadu government has announced some relaxations in the Coronavirus lockdown in non-containment zones from May 11.

The government has allowed the functioning of essential shops from 6 am to 7 pm. Till now, they had to be shut at 1 pm.

Standalone and neigbourhood shops have been permitted from 10 am to 6 pm, while in Chennai, they have allowed from 10.30 am to 6 pm. Tea shops have been allowed to open across the state only for takeaway from 6 am to 7 pm.

The government has said that tea stalls should be sanitised five times a day while adding that nobody would be allowed to drink tea outside or inside the stall.

All private enterprises in the metropolitan Madras Police Boundary Area have been permitted to operate with a maximum of 33 per cent of the total workforce from 10:30 am to 6 pm and in remaining districts in Tamil Nadu from 10 am to 7 pm.

However, these relaxations will not be applicable in containment zones, the government added.

Fuel outlets in Chennai will function from 6 am to 6 pm. Fuel outlets outside Chennai will function between 6 am and 8 pm while those on the highways will be open for 24 hours.

The government has reiterated that social distancing guidelines must be strictly followed at all times, while adding that shops and establishments must be disinfected on a regular basis.

Tamil Nadu has been one of the hardest-hit states by coronavirus. It has so far reported 6,009 cases of Coronavirus and 40 deaths.

The Koyambedu wholesale market Coronavirus cluster has continued its major contribution to the increase the number of new infections in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Health Department said a total of 1,589 COVID-19 patients are linked to Koyambedu wholesale market here till date.

Chennai continued to see highest number of infections at 399 on Friday followed by Thiruvallur (75) and Cuddalore (34).

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 303.

The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 4,361.

Last month, five cities of Tamil Nadu – including the state capital Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Madurai were put under “intense lockdown” from April 26-29.