‘Talibani mentality’ on women’s constitutional equality will not be tolerated in India: Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the “Talibani mentality” on women’s liberty, dignity, empowerment and constitutional equality will not be tolerated in India.

Addressing “Minorities Day” programme organised by National Commission for Minorities here, Naqvi said those who opposed making the social evil of Triple Talaq a crime or raised question on removal of restriction on Muslim women to perform Haj with Mehram only and now creating commotion on the Constitutional equality regarding age of marriage of women are “Professional Protesters” of essence of the Indian Constitution.

The Deputy Leader Rajya Sabha said while on one hand, believers of almost all religions of the world live in India; on the other hand, a large number of atheists also exist in the country with dignity and equal constitutional and social rights.

Naqvi said the Modi Government, after 2014, has given scholarships to about five crore students from six notified Minority communities—Parsis, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims.

“About 50 per cent beneficiaries are girl students. It has resulted into significant decline in school dropout rate among the Minorities especially Muslim girls. School dropout rate among Muslim girls which was more than 70 per cent before 2014, has now come down to less than about 30 per cent. Our aim is to make it zero per cent in the coming days,” he said.