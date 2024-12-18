Take “extraordinary steps” to ensure the health of fasting Dallewal, SC tells Punjab

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Punjab authorities to promptly tackle the health situation of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the leader of the protesting farmers, who is on fast-onto-death for 22 days at Khanouri border, in support of their demand for legally guaranteed minimum support price for their crops and agricultural produce.

Fasting Jagjit Singh Dallewal is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political).

Advertisement

Cautioning the Punjab authorities on the repercussions if anything untoward happens to the farmers leader, a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, “The entire state machinery will be blamed if something untoward happens. Consider the grave repercussions. Do not feel any pressure and do what is required. Extraordinary conditions require extraordinary steps.”

Advertisement

The bench asked the farmers not to act under peer pressure and urged them to take account of the health of Dallewal, who needs to be healthy in order to be able to agitate for the cause.