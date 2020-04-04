According to the reports coming from Uttar Pradesh city of Kanpur, the members of Tablighi Jamaat admitted to a city hospital have allegedly refused to take medicines and misbehaved with the medical staff following which the authorities have removed female staffers from there, officials said on Saturday.

According to Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla, six of the 22 Jamat members have tested positive for coronavirus. All 22 were admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday. These 22 members are among the hundreds who attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, the organisation’s headquarter in Delhi.

The Nizamuddin Markaz is now being seen as one of the top coronavirus hotspots in the country.

Aarti Lalchandani, a senior doctor at the hospital said that the Jamaat members also spit on hands and then touch staircase railings, as reported by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

“Our team is engaged in providing healthcare services to those admitted here. They were told not to spit in the hospital, but they refuse to accept our instructions. They also misbehaved with the doctors. It is sad that despite giving every possible help, they are behaving in this manner. However, with police intervention, the situation has now come under control,” she told PTI.

Female staffers had to be removed from the hospital due to their behaviour, she said adding, “Despite giving them rice, daal and paneer in their meals, they demand good food. They also demand good clothes and better facilities,” she said.

The hospital administration has informed the authorities concerned regarding misbehaviour of the Tablighi Jamaat members, she added.

(With PTI inputs)