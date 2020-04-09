Launching an attack on Tablighi Jamaat, Waseem Rizvi, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board said the Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus.

“This was designed to disturb the Modi government and was actually a conspiracy against the Prime Minister,” Rizvi said in a statement.

He further said Jamaatis had planned to kill over one lakh persons by spreading the deadly virus.

He said, Jamaatis were now misbehaving with the medical staff and attacking them in order to demoralise the medical fraternity so that they stop treating the corona patients.

“This was a conspiracy against the nation and stern punishment must be ensured for the accused,” he said.

The Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious gathering in a Markaz Mosque at Delhi’s Nizamuddin are in the news for spreading the disease over the country.

Many members were from different parts of the country and when the returned to their houses, they reportedly found positive of the deadly coronavirus after which all of them were asked to be kept in isolation centres.