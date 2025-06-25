Symbolic ‘Emergency Jail’ set up by BJP in MP to mark 50 years since 1975 clampdown

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh created a symbolic jail at the party headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday, depicting the emergency period of 1975, and observed the day as the ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’.

The jail’s model had a picture of former PM late Indira Gandhi, hiding the Constitution behind her back. She had imposed the emergency in the country on 25 June 1975, and today is its 50th anniversary.

Advertisement

The model also had a main gate with iron rods, and ‘Emergency Jail’ written on it.

Advertisement

An exhibition on various incidents, events, and protests that took place during the emergency period was also organised on occasion.

MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav said on the occasion that 25 June 1975 was a black spot on the democracy in the country. He said that Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency to satisfy her ego and arrogance.

“Let us pledge today that we will never let such arrogance and dictatorial mentality resurface in the country again,” Dr Yadav asserted.

MP Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vishwas Sarang castigated the Nehru family and demanded a public apology.

“The Congress tore apart democracy when Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency. That 21-month duration was the darkest chapter in the country’s history,” Sarang alleged.

He added that Indira Gandhi’s father and first PM of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru had also insulted the Constitution’s chief architect Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Sarang said that Nehru conspired against Ambedkar and never let him win any Lok Sabha poll.

“The Nehru family must apologise to the nation and people for their sins,” Sarang demanded.