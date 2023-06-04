Sweden has formally recognised sex as a sport and will stage its first-ever sex tournament the following week. The contestants in the sex tournament will have daily sexual encounters that can last up to six hours. A panel of judges will select the winners of the sex competition, and the audience will also weigh in on the choices.

The European Sex Championship will begin on June 8 and last for six weeks. Participants will engage in sexual activity daily for 45 to one hour depending on the length of their bouts.

The competition consists of three levels, and in order to advance to the next level, you must obtain a certain minimum number of points at each one. Competition participants have the opportunity to earn between 5 and 10 points in each discipline, which are decided by a mix of public votes and a panel of five judges.

According to the report, the audience will watch the sex competitions and will take note of various features of the sexual activity. The couple’s chemistry, their understanding of sex, their level of endurance, etc. will all be taken into account when deciding who will win in the end.

The head of the Swedish Federation of Sex, Dragan Bratych, voiced his hope that one day sex would be regarded as a sport. He underlined the value of education and the possibility that engaging in sexual activity can improve one’s physical and mental health. “Like any sport, getting the results you want in sex requires training,” he stated. As a result, competition will inevitably start to develop in this area as well.

He emphasised the unique aspects of this sport, where the object is to make the opponent extremely happy. The ability of the competitor to satisfy their partner determines their success in this game, in contrast to traditional sports where losing frequently leads to disappointment.