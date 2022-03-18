Swachh Bharat Mission,Yoga, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign are beyond domain of politics: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the role of media in popularising Swachh Bharat Mission,Yoga, fitness and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, stating that these are subjects beyond the domain of politics and political parties.

Inaugurating centenary year celebrations of Malayalam daily ‘Mathrubhumi’, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister paid tribute to all the leading personalities in the journey of the newspaper. He said “inspired

by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, Mathrubhumi was born to strengthen India’s freedom struggle”.

Modi placed the publication in the glorious tradition of newspapers and periodicals founded all across India to unify the people of our nation against colonial rule.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the positive impact of the media on the campaigns of New India. He gave the example of the Swachh Bharat Mission where every media house took up this mission with great sincerity.

He said likewise, the media has played a very encouraging role in popularising

Yoga, fitness and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

“These are subjects beyond the domain of politics and political parties. They are about making a better nation in the coming years,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that while we did not have the opportunity to sacrifice our lives during the freedom struggle for Swarajya “however, this Amrit Kaal gives us the opportunity to work towards a strong, developed and inclusive India”.

Modi suggested the media can amplify the efforts of highlighting lesser known events of the freedom struggle and unsung freedom fighters and places associated with the struggle.

Similarly, newspapers can be a great way to give a platform for upcoming writers from non-media backgrounds and promote regional languages in areas where they are not spoken, he said.