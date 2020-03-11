The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday revoked the suspension of seven Congress MPs who were suspended for “gross misconduct” and “utter disregard” for House rules last week.

The seven Congress MPs had snatched the copy of a Bill from the Speaker’s table, tore and tossed them at Rama Devi who was in the Chair at that time.

The decision to revoke the suspension was taken following a meeting of the Speaker with members of the subcommittee that was formed to look into the dispute. The subcommittee had been formed last week, a day after the MPs were suspended for their unruly behavior.

As per the order, the suspension was to remain in place for the rest of the Budget Session which ends on April 3. The seven MLAs include TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakosh, Gaurav Gogoi, Unnithan, Gurpreet Singh Aujala, Benny Behanan and Manikkam Tagore.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid uproar by members over the Delhi violence. The Congress members were demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the violence.

Upper House of Parliament will discuss the communal riots on Thursday.

Among other businesses, a Bill to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934 will be moved in the Lok Sabha.

A discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health is also listed.

The Centre government is ready to discuss the Delhi violence in the Parliament but the discussion was delayed due to the uproar in the Lok Sabha over the suspension of the Congress MPs.

Om Birla had held an all-party meeting after Monday’s uproar to lay some ground rules for the smooth functioning of the house.

Snatching papers from the Speaker’s table is of utmost disrespect to the Chair. Those who snatched papers from the Chair, their membership should be terminated,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said.