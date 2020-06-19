A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested in January while ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Singh’s lawyer M.S. Khan confirmed that bail to him in the terror case by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana after the Delhi Police failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time period.

On Wednesday, Singh and another accused Irfan Shafi Mir had moved the court for bail on the technical ground that the charge sheet was not filed within 90 days, as prescribed under law.

Their bail applications asserted that the accused were “wrongly and falsely implicated” in the case.

“There is no material evidence to show the existence of any conspiracy to commit any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India and there is also no material to substantiate that the accused had the intention or conspired to carry out a terror strike,” it added.

On June 9, the duo, along with another accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq, had sought bail but later withdrawn the plea.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is probing their role in the alleged planning of a terror attack.

Singh was in judicial custody in Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir till June 16. Besides Davinder Singh, accused Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, and Imran Shafi Mir are also in custody.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell had brought him from Hira Nagar Jail to the national capital in March for interrogation in another case.

Police had earlier told the court that Mushtaq, alleged to be Hizbul Mujahiddeen commander of Shopian district, along with other militants, were planning to execute a terror attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons.

In this connection, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR which stated that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities.