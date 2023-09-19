Suspended BJP MLA T Raja invites KTR to watch ‘Razakar’

Even as Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao once again slammed the BJP for the movie “Razakar” the saffron party’s suspended MLA, T Raja Singh, has invited him to watch the movie first and then decide whether to ban it or let the people learn the terror unleashed by the Razakars.

The movie “Razakar”, produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayan Reddy, has already garnered attention due to its violent and communally sensitive content and Rao assured yesterday that his party would take it up with the Censor Board.

Releasing a video on the micro-blogging site X, Raja Singh, a known Hindutva face in Telangana, wrote: “After the release of the teaser various people are commenting on it. In a tweet, KTR said that he would take up the matter with the censor board. I would like to say to KTR ‘Your father has not told you how many people were killed by Mir Osman Ali Khan during Nizam’s rule’. I propose that we both watch the movie first and then decide whether to proceed with the ban or let the public learn about the atrocities committed by the Razakars against the Hindus.”

Meanwhile, slamming the BJP for the controversial movie once again, KT Rama Rao said here on Tuesday that apart from indulging in cheap politics through movies like ‘Kashmir Files, ‘Kerala Story’ and ‘Razakar’, the Modi Government has done nothing in the last nine years.

The Razakars were members of a private militia under Qasim Rizvi, a politician in the princely state of Hyderabad when anarchy gripped the state as India gained Independence but the last Nizam tried to cling to his tottering kingdom.

While the Razakars unleashed terror against the peasants in the interiors, it was the Communists who had helped the masses to resist them. There were also reports that after ‘Operation Polo’, carried out by the Indian Army to take over the state, there was a backlash against Muslims. The Sunderlal Committee report revealed that between 27,000-40,000 people lost their lives before and after the police action.