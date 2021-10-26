Sushmita Dev, Selvaganabathy take oath as RS members

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu today administered the oath in his chamber to S. Selvaganabathy and Sushmita Dev, newly elected Members of the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election from Puducherry, and bye-election from West Bengal respectively.

While Selvaganabathy took oath in Tamil, Sushmita did so in Bengali.

Referring to newly elected Members consistently taking oath in respective Indian languages and their increased use in the proceedings of the House, Naidu said “it is in line with the spirit of the Rajya Sabha, the Council of States”. He urged members to use respective languages taking advantage of simultaneous interpretation service provided for all 22 scheduled languages.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs, and senior office of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.