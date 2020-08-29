The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty for over 10 hours at the DRDO-IAF guest house in in Mumbai’s Santacruz East area, in connection with its probe into the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has been summoned again today and will reportedly be asked to appear before the probe agency in the coming days as well.

According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty was asked 10 key questions on Friday, including her relationship with Sushant; what happened during her Europe tour with Sushant; when she took Sushant for treatment and also to a healer; and why she avoided calls from Sushant’s father when he asked for details of his son’s treatment.

Rhea was also asked why she left Sushant on June 8, and why she ignored his messages and blocked his number.

Rhea, 28, who dated Rajput, 34, for a year, had left his home on June 8, six days before he was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

She was queried about why she changed the staff at the residence of the late actor. She was also asked to answer how she got the pins of the debit cards and internet banking of Sushant.

The CBI team questioned Rhea about when she came to know about the death of Sushant; who gave her the information; whether she visited Sushant’s flat; and how she managed to see Sushant’s body when she visited Cooper Hospital.

Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guesthouse, accompanied by her father Indrajit Chakraborty at around 10.20 am and was questioned till 8.30 pm.

Her statement was recorded by CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad.

The questioning comes a day after Rhea gave interviews to multiple news channels.

In her TV interviews, she had declared: “I have nothing to fear… I will cooperate with all the agencies.”

This is the first time that actress Rhea Chakraborty has appeared before the probe agency for questioning in the ongoing probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik was also questioned separately. The agency will now study the statements of the brother-sister duo to check if there is some inconsistency in their versions.

On Thursday, the CBI had summoned Showik Chakraborty and grilled him for 14 hours until midnight.

Among other things, Showik was reportedly confronted with the statements of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his house-help Dipesh Sawant and cook Neeraj Singh. Showik was a regular visitor to the Mont Blanc duplex flat in Bandra where Sushant and Rhea lived and had also accompanied them on some foreign trips.

As per Rhea’s latest revelations, all three were equal partners in a new business venture — Rhealityx Pvt. Ltd., considered a dream project of the late actor.

The questioning of Rhea Chakraborty by the CBI comes a day after Sushant’s father KK Singh made the sensational allegation that Rhea had administered poison to kill his son, and demanded her arrest.

The CBI initiated its probe into the case after the Supreme Court on August 19 directed the agency to take over the case. The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government was competent to request the CBI for a probe into the sensational case.

Following the recommendation of the Bihar government, the CBI had on August 6 registered a case against six persons, including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, her mother Sandhya, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, his house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown others.

This came after the case was transferred from the Bihar Police who had registered the first FIR in the case on July 25 on a complaint by Sushant’s father.

KK Singh, Sushant’s 74-year-old father, had lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna last month, nearly 40 days after his son was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence. He had accused Rhea, her family and several others of abetment to suicide.

Sushant’s father also alleged that she illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from the actor’s Mumbai bank account and mentally harassed him.

Initially, the Mumbai Police which registered an accidental death report, had interrogated Rhea, followed by the Enforcement Directorate and now the CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau waiting in the queue to probe the drugs angle in the case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has registered ‘Crime Number 15’ against Rhea Chakraborty and her associates including her brother Showik Chakraborty, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s talent manager Jaya Saha and others. The anti-drug agency is inquiring into the allegations under sections in the law related to ‘possessing, purchasing and using cannabis’ and ‘abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence’.

This came after the ED retrieved deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone that was seized for a money-laundering probe in the sensational case. Fifteen pages of deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea are being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the alleged money laundering angle in the case and fraud charges against Rhea Chakraborty and her family.