Surveillance drives, mock drills part of Health Ministry’s COVID preparedness strategy

In the wake of rising COVID-19 infections across India since early last month, the Union Health Ministry has intensified public health measures to boost preparedness, with mock drills at hospitals and surveillance drives forming a key part of its action plan.

Earlier this week, Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), chaired a series of meetings on Monday and Tuesday to assess the evolving situation and review national preparedness.

The meetings brought together representatives from the Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Central Government Hospitals in Delhi, and health officials from all States and Union Territories.

As part of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the government is closely tracking cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) at both district and state levels, according to official sources. Under the current guidelines, all patients admitted with SARI must be tested for COVID-19, while 5% of those showing flu-like symptoms are being sampled for the virus.

Despite the uptick in infections, officials noted that most cases are mild and do not require hospitalisation. “Most cases are mild and managed under home care,” said an official, adding that the health infrastructure is not under strain at this stage.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard maintained by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 4,302 active cases as of 8 AM on June 4—an increase of 864 cases in the past 24 hours. Since January this year, a total of 44 COVID-related deaths have been reported, including seven in the last 24 hours. Most of the individuals who died, officials said, had underlying health conditions.

To prevent any escalation into a public health emergency, the Health Ministry has directed hospitals across states to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines. During the review meetings, officials also highlighted that nationwide mock drills were conducted on Monday to assess oxygen supply capacities in healthcare facilities.

The public has been advised to maintain hand hygiene, follow cough etiquette, avoid crowded places when unwell, and seek medical care in case of worsening respiratory symptoms.