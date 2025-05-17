Supriya Sule, Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant thank PM for all-party delegation nomination

Sharad Pawar-led NCP MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, who happens to be a Shiv Sena MP, thanked PM Narendra Modi on Saturday for being included in the all-party delegation which will travel to key partner nations to highlight India’s stand against Pakistani terrorism.

The development came as the Indian government prepares to dispatch seven bipartisan delegations to prominent global capitals as part of its diplomatic counteroffensive against Pakistani terrorism.

“I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji, and the Ministry of External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the people of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for their continued support. Our mission is to convey India’s united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism. We stand as one nation—proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind,” Supriya Sule tweeted on her X account.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him to the all-party delegation.

Shinde said the delegation would clearly articulate India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and unmask Pakistan’s continued patronage of terror elements operating from its soil.

Tweeting on X, Shinde said, “Nation always first. I have the honour of leading one of these delegations. We will firmly convey to the international community that terrorism has no place in India, and that it is Pakistan which continues to nurture terrorism on its own soil”.

“When it comes to matters of national interest, there is no division, only duty. It is a privilege to serve my country in this capacity, and I will carry out this sacred responsibility with unwavering devotion and a resolute commitment to India’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for entrusting me with this important responsibility. Jai Hind,” Shrikant Shinde tweeted.