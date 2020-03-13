The scare of pandemic coronavirus outbreak has taken the Supreme Court of India into its grip as well, as the court on Friday has decided to hear only urgent cases.

In view of the coronavirus threat, the apex court from Monday shall be restricted to urgent matters with such a number of benches as may be found appropriate.

As per the reports, no persons except lawyers who are going to act in the matter for argument or for making oral submissions or to assist with one litigant only shall be permitted in the courtroom.

After the Holi break, the Supreme Court was expected to re-open on Monday.

The cases of coronavirus have reached 81 in India, as of now. India reported its first coronavirus casualty on Friday after Ministry of Health said a 76-year-old man, who died on his way from Hyderabad to his hometown Kalaburagi on Tuesday, has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

With travel restrictions put in place in order to contain the deadly Coronavirus, about 120 Indians will be evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran in an Air India flight on Friday and will be quarantined at an Army facility in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, a defence spokesperson had said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed SAARC nations to chalk out “strong strategy” to fight Coronavirus.

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy,” he tweeted.

“Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet,” PM Modi added.