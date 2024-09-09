Supreme Court seeks fresh status report from CBI in Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a fresh status report in the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The directive was issued by the top court during a suo motu hearing of the case.

During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the West Bengal government, informed the court that the state government had already filed a status report and revealed that 23 people had died when doctors were not on duty.

Advertisement

The court also questioned the timelines related to the unnatural death report, search and seizure operations, and the handling of key evidence.

Sibal informed the court that the death certificate was given at 1:47 PM, entry of the unnatural death was done at 2:55 PM at the police station.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed that CCTV footage and other crucial evidence had been handed over to the CBI, which has now decided to send samples to the AIIMS and other central forensic laboratories.

He, however, argued that in such cases first five hours are crucial and that the agency has its own challenges as it took over the probe after five days of the incident.

The CJI directed the CBI to update the court with a fresh status report by the next hearing.

The court also addressed security concerns at RG Kar Medical College, and ordered enhanced measures and directed to provide security gadgets to CISF by 9 pm today.